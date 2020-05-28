SISTER FRANCES MARIE DEVINNEY IHM
DEVINNEY, IHM
SISTER FRANCES MARIE
Formerly Sr. Marian Josepha, IHM on May 26, 2020. In addition to her local community from Pacis Hall Convent and her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her brother Nicholas (Pat), a niece and nephew, many grandnieces and grandnephews. Pre-deceased by her parents Nicholas and Lillian Lupo Devinney. Visitation, Funeral Mass and Interment will be private on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Memorial Mass for Sister will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355.
SMITH & BOYD FUNERAL HOME, INC.
WEST CHESTER, PA
610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
