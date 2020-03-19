|
|
FLAMMA
FRANCES MARIE (nee Giunta)
Age 91, died on March 17, 2020 at her home in Glassboro, NJ. Frances worked as a seamstress for Glassboro Shirt Company until she married the love of her life, John C. Flamma, Sr. In 1964, she then moved to Gibbs-town, NJ with her husband and son John, happily working side by side with him, as he started his own Barber Shop.
After her husband's untimely death in 1981, she moved back to her beloved hometown of Glassboro, returning to work as a seamstress until her retire-ment. She loved spending time with her family, attending Mass, volunteering at St. Bridget's Catholic Church and multiple charitable organizations, social-izing with many friends, especially Saturday evening dinner, as well as being famous for baking the best ricotta pie and biscotti.
In addition to her husband, she was pre-deceased by her siblings, Katherine, Domenica and Benjamin. She is survived by her son John and his wife Lisa, as well as many loving relatives from the Giunta and Flamma families.
Unfortunately, due to the current national and global health emergency, there will be no Viewing. The Funeral Mass and Burial, which will be held at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 125 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ will be private. A Memorial Service and Mass celebrating Frances' life will be planned later. In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions to St. Bridget's Catholic Church or any .
www.kelleyfhpitman.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 19, 2020