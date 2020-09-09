Age 85, of the
Somerton section of Philadelphia on August 31, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas for fifty-seven years before his death in 2013. Loving mother of Lisa (Tim) Millard and Donna Levin. Dearest grandmother of Felicia Shuhart, Alyssa Wood, Jillian Sullivan, Kerri, Dana and Timothy Millard Jr., great grandmother of Ava Clark-Duffy, Taylor Shuhart, Isabella Wood, Harvey Shuhart IV, Brian and Gianna Barlow, Danika, Korina and Athena Crossley. She was the sister of the late Harry Francis and Thomas G. Staub. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday September 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at the LAMB FUNERAL HOME, 101 Byberry Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Her funeral service will be at 12:30 P.M. on Zoom (link will be on the funeral home web site). Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 E. Street Road, Feasterville, PA 19053. condolences and memories may be left atlambfuneralhomeinc.com
.