Frances "Fran" On April 13, 2020 of Philadelphia. Age 86. Loving mother of Frances "Frannie Babe" Fleming of Jeffersonville, PA, Thomas Neary, Jr. of Fishtown, PA and the late John "Puff" Neary. Sister of Joseph Mika (Pat) of Florida and the late John Mika, Stephanie Mika, Wanda Tyer and Mary Schwartz. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Fleming and Nicole Rosano (Brian). Great-grandmother of Olivia Nicole and Amelia Grace. Fran was a File Clerk for VNA of Philadelphia. She enjoyed music, going shopping, going out to eat, and the casino once in a while. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Palmer Cemetery, 1410 E. Palmer St., Philadelphia, PA 19125 (Fishtown). Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. For condolences visit www.bucherfunralhome.com