DAVIES
FRANCES R. "BONNIE"
Age 75, of Philadelphia, died on February 6, 2020. Bonnie grew up in Sewickley, PA, and gradu-ated from Wellesley College in 1966. Her career was in publish-ing, although her favorite and full-time job for most of her life was homemaker and mother. Bonnie volunteered at Friends Select School for many years, and she was an early adopter of Center City, living in the Rittenhouse Square area for more than 50 years.
Bonnie was a loving mother to 3 children: Step, Francie and Alex; and a doting grandmother to 6 grandchildren: Annie, Leena, Charlie, James, Margaret, and Holland. All friends are invited to a Funeral Service Tuesday, February 18th, 12 Noon to 1 P.M., at Christ Church, 20 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. (215) 922-1695. https://
www.christchurchphila.org/;
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's family asks that you contribute to the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020