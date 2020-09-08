1/
Frances Rita (nee Fudala) Griffin
September 5, 2020 Devoted mother of John, William and his wife Dawn, and Matthew. Loving Nanny of Tara, Brittany, William Jr., Sean, Jacob, Madison, Matthew, and great grandmom of Miles, Liam, Sean, and Thomas. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday Evening, Sept. 10, 2020, 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA and also Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, 9:00 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Alzheimer's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St. #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 in her memory would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
