SANCHEZ
FRANCES (nee Kwasizur)
April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank (Chito). Devoted mother of Ellen Bitterlich (Michael Sich). Loving grammy of Lisa Katton (Brian) and Elizabeth Bitterlich; cherished great grandmother of Carter. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by Religious Service 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020