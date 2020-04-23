The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES SANCHEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES (Kwasizur) SANCHEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES (Kwasizur) SANCHEZ Notice
SANCHEZ
FRANCES (nee Kwasizur)
April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank (Chito). Devoted mother of Ellen Bitterlich (Michael Sich). Loving grammy of Lisa Katton (Brian) and Elizabeth Bitterlich; cherished great grandmother of Carter. Also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. followed by Religious Service 10 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Download Now