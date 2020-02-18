Home

McCafferty Sweeney Slabinski Barnes Funerals and Cremations
6126 Torresdale Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-0500
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Maternity BVM Church
FRANCES (McCann) STAHL

FRANCES (McCann) STAHL Notice
STAHL
FRANCES (nee McCann)
Passed away peacefully at age 99, on February 14, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Henry J. Sr.; loving mom of Henry "Hank" Jr., Dennis (Trish) and Michael (Michelle); grandmom of Brittney (Derek), Justin (Erika), Ryan, Nicole, and great-grandmom of Lyla, Mark and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, from 9 to 10 A.M., in Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at StJude.org would be appreciated. Please share your fondest memories of Frances at

PhillyFunerals.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
