|
|
STAHL
FRANCES (nee McCann)
Passed away peacefully at age 99, on February 14, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Henry J. Sr.; loving mom of Henry "Hank" Jr., Dennis (Trish) and Michael (Michelle); grandmom of Brittney (Derek), Justin (Erika), Ryan, Nicole, and great-grandmom of Lyla, Mark and Michael. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, from 9 to 10 A.M., in Maternity BVM Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to at StJude.org would be appreciated. Please share your fondest memories of Frances at
PhillyFunerals.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020