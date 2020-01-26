|
WARD
FRANCES (nee Mynaugh)
January 23, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, formerly of Villanova, PA. Beloved wife of John B. Ward. Devoted mother of John (Anke), James (Nancy), Matthew (Christina), Andrew (Colleen), Christopher (Heather) and the late Mark and Mary Jane "Missy". Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. We are thankful Fran is in heaven and we can pray to her. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing from 9 to 10:15 A.M. with Funeral Mass to begin at 10:30 A.M. on Wed. Jan. 29th at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA. Interment private for family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143-4993 or to Divine Waters, Attn: Jim Mynaugh, 143 Oak Bent Trail, Lipan, TX 76462.
