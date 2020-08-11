FRANCESCO LETO

1/1
died on August 6, 2020, age 95, of Wayne, PA, formerly of Greenhill Farms, Philadelphia. Beloved husband of the late Alice Joan (nee DeMasi). Devoted father of Francis (Anita) and Bruce (Robyn). Loving grandfather of FJ, Christopher, Bruce, Jr. and Alexandra. Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived by a brother, Nicola, of Catanzaro, Italy and pre-deceased by 6 other siblings. His funeral services and interment are private and a celebration of life will be held after the pandemic. Donations in Francesco's honor may be made to Baker Industries (www.bakerindustries.org) or the Settlement Music School
(www.settlementmusic.org)
