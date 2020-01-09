|
MARSICO
FRANCESCO
Passed away suddenly on Jan 6, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Raffaella (nee Morelli). Loving father of Amy Brady (Tom) and Guerino (Carmen). Dearest Pop-Pop of Jacqueline and Isabelle. Dear brother of Maria Fida (Frank), Salvatore (Lillia), Domenico (Annette). Gina Lombardi (Lou), Joe and the late Antonio (Linda). Dear brother-in-law of Luigi Morelli (Fidelma) and Rosina Gaudio (Marco). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sat., from 8:30 to 10 A.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., St. Dominic Church. Ent. Sunset Memorial Park.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020