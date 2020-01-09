Home

FRANCESCO MARSICO

FRANCESCO MARSICO Notice
MARSICO
FRANCESCO
Passed away suddenly on Jan 6, 2020, age 77. Beloved husband of the late Raffaella (nee Morelli). Loving father of Amy Brady (Tom) and Guerino (Carmen). Dearest Pop-Pop of Jacqueline and Isabelle. Dear brother of Maria Fida (Frank), Salvatore (Lillia), Domenico (Annette). Gina Lombardi (Lou), Joe and the late Antonio (Linda). Dear brother-in-law of Luigi Morelli (Fidelma) and Rosina Gaudio (Marco). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sat., from 8:30 to 10 A.M., at GALZERANO FUNERAL HOME, 9304 OLD Bustleton Ave. (below Welsh Rd.). Funeral Mass Sat., 11 A.M., St. Dominic Church. Ent. Sunset Memorial Park.

www.galzeranofh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 9, 2020
