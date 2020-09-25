1/1
FRANCINE AMICONE-MCALLISTER
AMICONE- MCALLISTER Passed away on September 23, 2020. Beloved Wife of Steven; Loving Mother of Miranda McAllister (Adam Blythe) and Chelsea McAllister and Grandmother of Alicia, Gianna, and Anthony Joseph; Loving Daughter of Edward and the late Dolores Amicone; Dear Sister of Edward (Ellen) Amicone and Patricia (Dennis) Bohner; Also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on WEDNESDAY from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M.. Interment Lawnview Cemetery, 500 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge PA. Please omit Flowers.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
SEP
30
Interment
Lawnview Cemetery
