FRANCINE AMICONE-MCALLISTER

AMICONE- MCALLISTER Passed away on September 23, 2020. Beloved Wife of Steven; Loving Mother of Miranda McAllister (Adam Blythe) and Chelsea McAllister and Grandmother of Alicia, Gianna, and Anthony Joseph; Loving Daughter of Edward and the late Dolores Amicone; Dear Sister of Edward (Ellen) Amicone and Patricia (Dennis) Bohner; Also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on WEDNESDAY from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to follow Viewing at 10:00 A.M.. Interment Lawnview Cemetery, 500 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge PA. Please omit Flowers.