SANDLER
FRANCINE MURIEL
(nee Dobres)
On June 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Cary (Valerie) Sandler and Stacy (Robert) Katz. Adored grandmother of Elisa (Brett) Feldman, Michael Sandler, Justin Katz and Jared Katz (Jessica Freedman), and great grandmother of Ariella and Emilia. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to JDRF, www.jdrf.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.