1/
FRANCINE (ROSENFELD) STEIKER
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in the Bronx in 1925, died peacefully at her home in Philadelphia on September 24, 2020. She attended Walton High School, Hunter College (where she majored in Biology) and Teachers College. She became an elementary school teacher and then a junior high school guidance counselor in the New York City public schools, living in the same house in Queens for fifty four years. In retirement, she trained and volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Natural History. Francine is predeceased by her brother Maurice Rosenfeld and her husband, Eugene Steiker. She is survived by her children, Ellen (Warren Selinger), Joel (Lori Ginzberg) and Jason (Lesley Pearl) and five grandchildren, Kate, Eli, Elly, Jeanne and Selia. Francine moved to Philadelphia in 2006, where she shared her wideranging interests, her characteristic inquisitiveness and her astonishment that anyone could vote for Donald Trump.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd
225 Belmont Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-664-1591
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Laurel Hill - Bala Cynwyd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved