Born in the Bronx in 1925, died peacefully at her home in Philadelphia on September 24, 2020. She attended Walton High School, Hunter College (where she majored in Biology) and Teachers College. She became an elementary school teacher and then a junior high school guidance counselor in the New York City public schools, living in the same house in Queens for fifty four years. In retirement, she trained and volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Natural History. Francine is predeceased by her brother Maurice Rosenfeld and her husband, Eugene Steiker. She is survived by her children, Ellen (Warren Selinger), Joel (Lori Ginzberg) and Jason (Lesley Pearl) and five grandchildren, Kate, Eli, Elly, Jeanne and Selia. Francine moved to Philadelphia in 2006, where she shared her wideranging interests, her characteristic inquisitiveness and her astonishment that anyone could vote for Donald Trump.