FRANCIS A. CHIAVAROLI III
CHIAVAROLI
FRANCIS A., III
Passed away on June 25, 2020. Devoted father of Penelope Monroe Chiavaroli. Beloved son of Frankie "Seafood" Chiavaroli Hr. and Elizabeth Chiavaroli. Grandson of Frank Chiavaroli, Sr. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery in Abington, PA.




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Monica Church
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Int. Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
