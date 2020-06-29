CHIAVAROLI
FRANCIS A., III
Passed away on June 25, 2020. Devoted father of Penelope Monroe Chiavaroli. Beloved son of Frankie "Seafood" Chiavaroli Hr. and Elizabeth Chiavaroli. Grandson of Frank Chiavaroli, Sr. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery in Abington, PA.
FRANCIS A., III
Passed away on June 25, 2020. Devoted father of Penelope Monroe Chiavaroli. Beloved son of Frankie "Seafood" Chiavaroli Hr. and Elizabeth Chiavaroli. Grandson of Frank Chiavaroli, Sr. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday 9 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Hillside Cemetery in Abington, PA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.