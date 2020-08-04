1/1
1/1
Age 87, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on July 26, 2020 at Fair Acres Center, Media. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Flash resided for over 20 years in Glen Mills, PA, previously residing in Ridley Twp. A supervisor, Flash worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer for over 20 years retiring in 1998 prior to which he worked at Breyers and Sealtest. He graduated from St. James High School class of 1950 after which he proudly served in the Korean War. Flash was a member of St. Hedwig's Catholic Church where he was active in the PAHS (Polish American Historical Society). He volunteered at the VA for many years. In his earlier years, he was President of the Kedron Youth Association where he coached many sports teams. In addition to his parents, Adam and Sophie (Szymurski) Flasinski, Flash is preceded in death by six siblings, Walter, Edward, Sophie Klecko, Stella Bilinski, Hedy Smagala and Jean Elliott. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Dzedzy Flasinski, three children, Deb (Jim) Mooney, Michael (Carol) and Greg (Sherrerd), brother, Joseph, nine grandchildren, Ryan and Brett Mooney, Alexandra Greenwich, Nicole Rudolph, Adam and Samantha Flasinski, Garrett, Findlay, and Cameron Flasinski, and three great grandchildren, Colton, Luke and Penny Rudolph. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9 -10 A.M., at THE PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 2623 W. 4th St., Chester, PA. Interment is private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Flash's name to either the Alzheimer's Association at (www.alz.org), St. Hedwig's Catholic Church or St. James Alumni. Online condolences may be made by visiting