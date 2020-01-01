|
|
SPEZIALE
FRANCIS A. "FRANK"
On Dec. 31, 2019. Loving son of the late Frank V. and the late Emilia (nee Pedicone) Speziale. Dear brother of Robert L. and Richard F. Speziale; also survived by loving cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his evening Viewing Thurs. Jan. 2nd, 2020 6 to 8 P.M. and to his morning Viewing and Funeral Fri. Jan. 3rd, 2020 9:30 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. at Church of St. Monica 17th and Ritner Sts. 19145. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020