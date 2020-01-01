Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS SPEZIALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS A. "FRANK" SPEZIALE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS A. "FRANK" SPEZIALE Notice
SPEZIALE
FRANCIS A. "FRANK"
On Dec. 31, 2019. Loving son of the late Frank V. and the late Emilia (nee Pedicone) Speziale. Dear brother of Robert L. and Richard F. Speziale; also survived by loving cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his evening Viewing Thurs. Jan. 2nd, 2020 6 to 8 P.M. and to his morning Viewing and Funeral Fri. Jan. 3rd, 2020 9:30 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Funeral Mass Fri. 11 A.M. at Church of St. Monica 17th and Ritner Sts. 19145. Int. SS Peter & Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -