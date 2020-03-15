|
BURKE
DEACON FRANCIS B., JR.
Age 80, of Drexel Hill, PA, on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis Burke (nee Howard). Loving father of Patricia Dever (Gary), Catherine Brown, and Ellen Croyle (Thom). Dear brother of Barbara Nichols, Thomas Burke, and Kathy Diviny. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children, and his brother-in-law, Alan Howard. Predeceased by his sons Frank, Charlie, and Daniel and their mother Rita, and by his son, Fred Jerdan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Tuesday 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. at St. Bernadette of Lourdes, 1035 Turner Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bernadette of Lourdes Parish in Drexel Hill. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020