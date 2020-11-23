1/1
FRANCIS BURKE
Francis P. Burke, 88, of Moorestown, NJ, on November 19, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late John and Mary Burke. Born to Irish immigrants, Frank was one of 11 children. Frank, his twin brother Thomas and their brothers and sisters grew up in a rowhome in Southwest Philadelphia. Frank graduated from West Catholic High School for Boys in 1949. Two years later, he married Irene Ellis, whom he affectionately referred to as "the prettiest girl in the neighborhood". Frank soon went to work for Arco Refinery, retiring 42 years later under its new ownership Sunoco Oil. Frank worked many overtime shifts in order to ensure that all 8 of his children could attend college. In addition to his strong work ethic, Frank also passed along his love of music and the Jersey shore to his children. He could often be heard singing his favorite tunes from Gene Autry and Eddie Arnold, usually making up his own lyrics as he went along. Frank loved children and animals. He would often pull the socks off of babies so their "piggies" could "get some air". Some of his happiest years were spent on the beach in Ocean City, NJ with his beloved yellow lab Hunny, whom he often referred to as "his one true friend". Frank was a big fan of the Phillies and the Eagles and loved watching the Phillies World Series wins and the Eagles finally clinching a Super bowl victory. But his happiest times were spent with his extended family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Irene, his children, Gerrianne Burke (Michael Clime), John (Regina), Maureen O'Boyle (JohnnieO), Michael (Dianne), Francis X (Ann), Deborah McCracken (Glenn) Christine Burke Conaway (Ray) and Amy, as well as 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who knew him affectionately as Uncle Franny. He will be dearly missed by many. Services and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Francis's memory to SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
