Passed on September 17, 2020. Beloved son of the late Francis Sr. and Elizabeth (nee: Wunderler) Caputo. He will sadly be missed by Carl Bloemker, Scott and Kimberly Bloemker, George (Joyce) Strunk, Christine (John) D'Augustine and Debbie (Michael) Ross and Michael Strunk and also by extended family. Relatives, friends, coworkers of the Phila. Medical Examiners Office and Oregon NYA are invited to his Visitation Wed. morning from 8-9:30 A.M. at the BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME, 3rd & Wolf St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to St. Joseph Indian School (PO Box 326 Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326).