FRANCIS D. FOSTER

92, on Dec. 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie L Foster (nee Proietta) and the late Anna May Foster (nee Judge). Father of the late Francis E. Foster. Brother of Edward Foster and Patrick Foster. Predeceased by siblings Mary Foster, Daniel Foster and Catherine Grassi. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation and Mass Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 from 10 A.M. at Phila Protestant Home Chapel, 6500 Tabor Ave., Phila., PA 19111. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, please see

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 29, 2019
