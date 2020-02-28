The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Anastasia Church
3301 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS WERNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS D. "FRANK" WERNER


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS D. "FRANK" WERNER Notice
WERNER
FRANCIS D. "FRANK"


Age 80, of Broomall, PA, passed peacefully on February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Klein) Werner; loving father of Francis J. Werner (Mary Jane), Michelle J. Klein (Greg Banik) and Mark J. Werner (Malela); devoted Pop-Pop of Jessica, Jennifer, Francis, Emily and Laura and great-grandfather of three. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Broughton and is predeceased by his sisters, Mary T. Sheffer and Frances Orgel.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, would be appreciated.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now