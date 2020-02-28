|
|
WERNER
FRANCIS D. "FRANK"
Age 80, of Broomall, PA, passed peacefully on February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa M. (nee Klein) Werner; loving father of Francis J. Werner (Mary Jane), Michelle J. Klein (Greg Banik) and Mark J. Werner (Malela); devoted Pop-Pop of Jessica, Jennifer, Francis, Emily and Laura and great-grandfather of three. He is survived by his sister, Estelle Broughton and is predeceased by his sisters, Mary T. Sheffer and Frances Orgel.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 10 to 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, would be appreciated.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020