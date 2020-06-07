JAMISON71, passed away on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Vartanian). Son of the late Margaret (nee Tague) and Lawrence. Brother of John Jamison, Mary K. Sullivan, James Jamison and Michael Jamison. Preceeded in death by Lawrence Jamison, Charles Jamison, William Jamison, Patricia Jamison and Jerry Jamison. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Francis was an owner of the Jamison Masonry and Restoration Company. Due to the current Covid situation there will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 please write in memory of Francis Jamison on the memo line.

