FRANCIS E. JAMISON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMISON
FRANCIS E.
71, passed away on May 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea (nee Vartanian). Son of the late Margaret (nee Tague) and Lawrence. Brother of John Jamison, Mary K. Sullivan, James Jamison and Michael Jamison. Preceeded in death by Lawrence Jamison, Charles Jamison, William Jamison, Patricia Jamison and Jerry Jamison. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Francis was an owner of the Jamison Masonry and Restoration Company. Due to the current Covid situation there will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 please write in memory of Francis Jamison on the memo line.

www.mayfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved