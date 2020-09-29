1/1
REVEREND FRANCIS E. KELLY
Age 91, of Darby, PA, on September 25, 2020. Father Kelly was Pastor Emeritus of St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Kelly (nee Whalen). Brother of the late Harriet Jane Stimmler. Reception of the Body will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 9:30 A.M. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403 followed by his viewing until 10:45 A.M. and his Concelebrated Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. with Archbishop Nelson Perez as the Principal Celebrant. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown, PA. Masks are to be worn and social distancing is to be observed. Arrangements by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Parish
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Parish
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
