1/1
FRANCIS GOULD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 30, 2020. Beloved son of Francis Xavier, Jr. and Rosemary (nee Clarke). Dearest brother of Michael and Olivia. Also survived by his grandmother Rita Gould and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Francis Xavier Gould, Sr., Richard James Clarke and Rose Clarke. Relatives, friends, co-workers of Cedar Farms, friends of Lower Moreland HS and Resurrection of Our Lord School are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at WETZEL & SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Livengrin.org preferred.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
501 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wetzel and Son Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved