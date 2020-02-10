|
CEBULA
FRANCIS J.
Age 85 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on February 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret A. "Peg" Cebula (nee Hoffman), devoted father of Frank (Deb) Cebula, Linda (Sam) Zierle, and Karen (Steve) Myers, cherished brother of Len Cebula and Nancy Mondschein and loving grandfather of Geoff (Emily) Cebula, Jason (Junko) Zierle, Emma Zierle, Serena Myers, and Gillian Myers. Services & interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to Ministry of Caring (ministryofcaring.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 10, 2020