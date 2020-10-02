On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, age 80, in Pottsville, PA. He was a member of the Augustinian community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Anthony Cerullo and Elizabeth Brennan. He is survived by his sister Theresa and brother James, other relatives, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. Assignments include ministering in parishes staffed by the Augustinians in Andover and Lawrence, MA, Troy, NY, as well as parishes in the Diocese of Manchester, NH. Locally, he served in the 1970's at St. Rita of Cascia and Our Mother of Consolation Parishes, Philadelphia, PA. Viewing on Monday, October 5, from 6:30 - 7:30 P.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, followed by his Funeral Mass at 7:30 P.M. Burial Tuesday, October 6, 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Cerullo to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com