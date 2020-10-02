1/1
Father FRANCIS J. CERULLO
On Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, age 80, in Pottsville, PA. He was a member of the Augustinian community of St. Thomas Monastery, Villanova, PA. Son of the late Anthony Cerullo and Elizabeth Brennan. He is survived by his sister Theresa and brother James, other relatives, and members of his Augustinian community. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph. Assignments include ministering in parishes staffed by the Augustinians in Andover and Lawrence, MA, Troy, NY, as well as parishes in the Diocese of Manchester, NH. Locally, he served in the 1970's at St. Rita of Cascia and Our Mother of Consolation Parishes, Philadelphia, PA. Viewing on Monday, October 5, from 6:30 - 7:30 P.M. at St. Thomas of Villanova Church on the campus of Villanova University, followed by his Funeral Mass at 7:30 P.M. Burial Tuesday, October 6, 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. The Augustinian Community requests that donations be made in memory of Fr. Cerullo to The Augustinian Fund, Care of Sick and Elderly, P.O. Box 340, Villanova, PA 19085. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
06:30 - 07:30 PM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
07:30 PM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
OCT
6
Burial
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.

