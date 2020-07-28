FUSELLI





Age 64, passed on to eternal life on July 25, 2020, after a heroic 40 year battle with numerous medical challenges. He was a lifetime resident of Newtown Sq. Frank was predeceased by his mother Anne Marie Fuselli (nee Caputi) and his father Natale F. Fuselli. He will be remembered and missed by many including his siblings Donna Kurtz (John), Joseph Fuselli and Gerald Fuselli (Jill), his beloved Aunt Anna Palazzese and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Mass Friday at 11 A.M. in St. Anastasia Church, West Chester Pike, Newtown Sq. where relatives and friends may call after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph's House, 640 Buck Run Rd., East Fallowfield, PA 19320. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.



