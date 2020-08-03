GRUBE78, of Warwick, PA died peacefully at home on July 31, 2020. Beloved father of Lisa A. Mattox, Francis J. Grube, IV and Julie A. Coakley; grandfather of Amber Galasso, Liam Coakley and Quinn Coakley; brother of Evelyn Coyle. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 6, from 6pm to 9pm at the. Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila, PA 19111.

