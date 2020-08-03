1/
FRANCIS J. GRUBE III
GRUBE
FRANCIS J., III,
78, of Warwick, PA died peacefully at home on July 31, 2020. Beloved father of Lisa A. Mattox, Francis J. Grube, IV and Julie A. Coakley; grandfather of Amber Galasso, Liam Coakley and Quinn Coakley; brother of Evelyn Coyle. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, August 6, from 6pm to 9pm at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR, III Funeral Home at 800 Newtown Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd) Richboro, PA 18954. Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila, PA 19111.

www.fluehr.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
