On Oct. 5, 2020, age 75, of Roslyn. Born in Abington Hospital to Francis J. McGough Sr. and M. Inez McGough (nee Rhodes). Graduated from Lansdale Catholic High School. Served two tours in Vietnam in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, the Seabees. Reached the rank of petty officer second class before being honorably discharged in 1971. Worked construction most of his life, traveling extensively throughout eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol McGough (nee Maier). Loving father of Elaine McGough and Laura McGough. Brother of Barbara Clark McElhaney, Francine Felton, Henry McGough, Gerard McGough and the late Inez Brown and Leo McGough. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thurs., Oct. 15th, 11 A.M, at the WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing at the Funeral Home Thurs. after 10 A.M. Int. Washington Crossing National Cemetery. www.mayfuneralhome.com