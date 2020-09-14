1/
Francis J. Ortale Sr.
on Sept 12, 2020 age


89. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Rifkin). Loving father of Francis Jr. and Diane Check (Jerry). Dearest Poppy of Brittney Katsoff (Mark Caruso) and great grandfather of Mackenzie and Addison. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Francis was a 70 year member of Local 542 Operating Engineers of PA and was also an avid horsemen who bred and raced thoroughbreds for over 40 years. Service and interment will be held privately however contributions can be made in his name to the Turning for Home Program at www.patha.org

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
