SANTOREon July 2, 2020. Belovedhusband of Maureen V. (nee Shevland); loving father of Jaime (Dave) Steinour, Carolyn (Chuck) Macciocca and Amy S. Santore; also survived by his 5 grandchildren; his siblings Barbara Cole, Joseph Santore and Diane Santore Clancy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation and Funeral Wed. 9:30 A.M. at Church of St. Richard, 18th & Pollock Sts. (19145). Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Richard Church would be appreciated.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.



