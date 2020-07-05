1/
FRANCIS J. "Franny" SANTORE
SANTORE
FRANCIS J. "Franny"
on July 2, 2020. Beloved
husband of Maureen V. (nee Shevland); loving father of Jaime (Dave) Steinour, Carolyn (Chuck) Macciocca and Amy S. Santore; also survived by his 5 grandchildren; his siblings Barbara Cole, Joseph Santore and Diane Santore Clancy; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Visitation and Funeral Wed. 9:30 A.M. at Church of St. Richard, 18th & Pollock Sts. (19145). Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Richard Church would be appreciated.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:30 AM
Church of St. Richard
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. Richard
Funeral services provided by
Grasso Funeral Home
2544 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 462-2889
