Francis J "Trip" Storey III
Age 54 of Forks Township, PA, passed away on November 5, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Linda of 30 years. Amazing father of Melissa and Kevin Storey. Beloved son of Doris Storey (nee Fields) (Bill) and Francis J. Storey, Jr. (Susan). Survived by his sister Karen Miehle (Mike) and brother David Storey (Rachel). Trip's life touched many others with love, laughter and a sense of humor that brought joy to many. A truly unique person who will be dearly missed. Due to Covid-19, services are restricted and will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at some point in the spring. Special thanks to the CCU at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, PA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 8, 2020.
