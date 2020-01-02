Home

on December 30, 2019. He was 87. Beloved husband of Virginia Szwankowski; father of Dona Zwirnmann (Ralph), Anthony Szwankowski (Jennifer), and the late Francis; grandfather of Andrew Hutchinson and Alyssa Callahan (Carter). Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday from 9 AM and Funeral Mass 10 AM at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8100 Colfax St, Phila, PA 19136 stjeromephila.org. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Livengrin Foundation, 4833 Hulmeville Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 www.livengrin.org.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
