Decker Givnish Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
live stream video thru the church website at www.noolp.org
FRANCIS J. ZACIERKA Jr. Notice
ZACIERKA
FRANCIS J. JR.
April 12, 2020 of Phila., PA. He was the father of Angela (Brian) Shammo and Kimberly (George) Shammo, brother of Susan (Lawrence) Waryga and Judith (Jeffrey) Hobbs. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 1 nephew Jeffrey Hobbs Jr.
Funeral Mass will be held privately. Relatives and friends are welcome to view Francis's Funeral Mass Friday, 10:30 A.M. via live stream video thru the church website at www.noolp.org. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., Pa. 19111-2497.

DECKER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 15, 2020
