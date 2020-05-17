DUFNER
FRANCIS JOSEPH
Was a man whose loyalties lay with God, Country, Notre Dame - and his large, loving family legacy, above all.
Born July 29, 1923 in Philadelphia, Frank died peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Lafayette Redeemer. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Gail Thomas Dufner, son of the late Frank A. and Helen Bradley Dufner, brother of the late Daniel, Helen and Mary Dufner, and step-grandfather of the late John Seagrave. In addition to his beloved wife, Frank is survived by his: children Francis X. and his wife Barbara, Daniel G. and his wife Joan, Michael P. and his wife Denise, Regina Marek and her partner Kevin Van Valkenburgh; stepchildren Denise Muldoon and her husband Barry, and Marilyn Seagrave; also survived by; 16 grand-children, 5 step-grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Howard Ferguson. A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 19 at St. Bede the Venerable Church at 9:30 A.M. and all are invited to join via livestream by visiting https://www.fluehr.com/obituary-detail.php?obitid=4247.
Following the Mass, he'll be buried at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. A larger memorial mass, and procession to Washington Crossing National Cemetery with full military honors and luncheon will be held later this summer. Please visit the above link for extensive obituary information now, and for future date and time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jarvis/Schretzman 12th Man Club. Checks should be made out to Friends of Father Judge. On the memo line please note 12th Man Club. Send to: Father Judge 12th Man Club C/O Michael Dufner, 133 Dory Drive, Ocean City, NJ 08226. www.fluehr.com
FRANCIS JOSEPH
Was a man whose loyalties lay with God, Country, Notre Dame - and his large, loving family legacy, above all.
Born July 29, 1923 in Philadelphia, Frank died peacefully on May 12, 2020 at Lafayette Redeemer. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Gail Thomas Dufner, son of the late Frank A. and Helen Bradley Dufner, brother of the late Daniel, Helen and Mary Dufner, and step-grandfather of the late John Seagrave. In addition to his beloved wife, Frank is survived by his: children Francis X. and his wife Barbara, Daniel G. and his wife Joan, Michael P. and his wife Denise, Regina Marek and her partner Kevin Van Valkenburgh; stepchildren Denise Muldoon and her husband Barry, and Marilyn Seagrave; also survived by; 16 grand-children, 5 step-grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Howard Ferguson. A private funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday May 19 at St. Bede the Venerable Church at 9:30 A.M. and all are invited to join via livestream by visiting https://www.fluehr.com/obituary-detail.php?obitid=4247.
Following the Mass, he'll be buried at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. A larger memorial mass, and procession to Washington Crossing National Cemetery with full military honors and luncheon will be held later this summer. Please visit the above link for extensive obituary information now, and for future date and time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Jarvis/Schretzman 12th Man Club. Checks should be made out to Friends of Father Judge. On the memo line please note 12th Man Club. Send to: Father Judge 12th Man Club C/O Michael Dufner, 133 Dory Drive, Ocean City, NJ 08226. www.fluehr.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 17, 2020.