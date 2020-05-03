McINTYRE
FRANCIS L., JR.
On May 1, 2020 age 91 yrs., formerly of Phila. and Avalon NJ. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Stone). Loving father of Regina, Francis L. III, Thomas and Patricia O'Connell (Michael). Also survived by 8 grand-children and 12 great grand-children. Predeceased by a brother John McIntyre. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
FRANCIS L., JR.
On May 1, 2020 age 91 yrs., formerly of Phila. and Avalon NJ. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Stone). Loving father of Regina, Francis L. III, Thomas and Patricia O'Connell (Michael). Also survived by 8 grand-children and 12 great grand-children. Predeceased by a brother John McIntyre. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private due to Covid-19 Pandemic. Donations to Roman Catholic High School, 301 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19107 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.