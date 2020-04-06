Home

FRANCIS MICHAEL PURCELL Jr.

FRANCIS MICHAEL PURCELL Jr. Notice
PURCELL
FRANCIS MICHAEL JR.


60, of Downingtown, passed away suddenly on April 2, 2020. Fran is survived by his beloved wife Beth Anne and daughter Chelsea Anne. He is also survived by his five sisters and brothers-in-law: Clare Newman (Larry), Anne Berry (Joe), Mary Grant (Eric), Kathy Giantomaso (Mike), and Margaret Sutton (Jeff). In addition, he is survived by many loving family members including nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Fran graduated, cum laude, from La Salle College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. During the workweek, he was the Controller for SJA Construction, Inc. and on the weekends, Fran could be found enjoying traveling, shooting, fishing, and other outdoor activities, not limited to an occasional Jimmy Buffett concert.
A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Joseph's People, Ltd. This is a parish mission of St. Joseph's Church, Downingtown, providing support and service to the unemployed and under-employed members of our community.www.josephspeople.org
Arrangements are being handled by JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, DOWNINGTOWN
(www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
