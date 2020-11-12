Age 81, Nov. 10, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Malcolm). Beloved father of Carol Carragher (the late Francis), Robert (Karen), Donna McFadden (Dan), Brian (Elaine) and Daniel (Tammy). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his sister Marian Duffner and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. www.burnsfuneralhome.com