1/
Francis Mortimer
1939 - 2020
1/
Age 81, Nov. 10, 2020. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Malcolm). Beloved father of Carol Carragher (the late Francis), Robert (Karen), Donna McFadden (Dan), Brian (Elaine) and Daniel (Tammy). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, his sister Marian Duffner and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9-10:15 A.M. at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and the family in this time of sorrow. I love you guys. I’m so sorry for everyone’s loss of such a great man.
Meredith McDermott
Family
November 11, 2020
Dear Bob, Karen, Joe, Holly, Jillian, Carol, and family,
Tom and I send our love and sincerest sympathy during this trying time. The love you have for your dad/pop, and the memories you've made with him will always be heartfelt treasures of life. God Bless you all.
Love Tom and Sharon Fiorino
Sharon Fiorino
Friend
