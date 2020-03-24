|
|
MURDOCK
FRANCIS RALPH "FRANK"
Age 90, of Berwyn and Hershey Mills, PA passed away peace-fully in his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and family. Frank was the son of the late Ralph and Rose Murdock (née DeMarco) of Chestnut Hill Philadelphia.
Frank was a devoted husband to Anne E Murdock (née Toroni) for 66 years. Together, they raised four children in a house-hold filled with joy, music, art, good food and great parties.
Frank was a devoted father and wonderful role model to his children. He was survived by them and their spouses; his daughter Marianne "MiMi" Green and her husband Tom; and his sons Francis "David" Murdock and his wife Susan Kipping-Murdock, Andrew (Drew) Murdock and his wife Melissa (nee Scott), and Paul Murdock and his wife Irene (nee Napierski). He will be greatly missed by all his children. Frank was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren: Sarah Kampf (née Murdock) and her husband Kyle, Natasha Yearsley (née Murdock) and her husband David, Jennifer Poe (née Murdock) and her husband Gered, Anthony Murdock, Heather Whitmore (née Green) and her husband Daniel, Andrew Murdock and his wife Nicole (nee Sipe), Emily Murdock, Matthew Murdock, Claire Murdock, and Mia Murdock. Frank has 13 beautiful great-grandchildren: Rosina, Nolan, Gianna, Mason, Vincent, Francesca, Chloe, Madeline, Chase, Cameron, Cassidy, Finn, and Avery. They were the light of his life.
Mr. Murdock was a graduate of LaSalle University and attended Rutgers University for graduate credits. He was the captain of his LaSalle University Baseball Team. His baseball prowess was amazing, and he played in Connie Mack Stadium for his league championship. His skills attracted the attention of the Chicago White Sox. He was drafted to that team, but his love for Anne kept him in the Philadelphia area where he used his talents to pursue his successful career in banking.
Frank was a leader in the Main Line Banking community. He was an active member of the trust and lending divisions of Sovereign and Continental Banks. Frank was a branch manager for the Continental Bank in Strafford, PA. His most recent professional endeavor was as Chief Financial Officer of Green Valley Academy, Paoli/Parkesburg, PA. He was a member of the Lions Club.
Due to current events, COVID-19, the Mass and Burial will be private. Flowers may be sent to Anne Murdock.
Contributions in Frank's memory to St Monica's Church or\and Green Valley Academy, 242 1st Avenue, Parkesburg, PA 19365 are welcome.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020