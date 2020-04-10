Home

Of Newtown Square, PA, passed away peacefully at the age of 79, on April 2, 2020, after a brave battle with Dementia and Alzheimer's disease. She was born to Paul and Francis Shields on January 13, 1941 in Philadel-phia, PA. She married George Gallagher on May 26, 1966.
Susan loved taking care of people. She spent most of her professional life as Workshop Team Leader for the Communities of Divine Providence and Don Guanella, where she helped mental-ly challenged adults assemble items for private industry. The level of commitment Susan gave that community was constant and everyday there with the residents was a gift to her. After retirement, she volun-teered at Quadrangle Living Facility and Walnut Street theater. She continued her passion for family, flower arranging, home decorating and entertaining.
Susan is survived by her husband, George Gallagher; her two, children Karen Owens, Laurie Gallagher and preceded by her son, George D. Gallagher. Her son-in-law, Dale Owens and 4 grandchildren, Casey, Jack, Peter and Zach Owens. She was also a wonderful and loving Aunt to 11 nieces and nephews.
The family will have a "Celebration of Life Service" as soon as we are able. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the www.alz.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
