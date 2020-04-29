|
FOTI
FRANCIS "FRANK" T.
Age 93, passed away on April 22, 2020. Frank was born and raised in South Philadelphia by his parents Gaetano (Tom) and Aida (Edith) Foti.
Frank attended Southeast Catholic High School and remained a proud and active alumnus. Additionally, Frank graduated with his Bachelor's Degree from LaSalle College; and earned Master's and Doctorate degrees from Temple University.
In 1954, Frank met the love his life Ann D. Bodnar whom he later married and shared six children. Frank will always be remembered for his deep faith, servitude, humility, sense of humor, easy smile, and quiet strength. An active community member and long-time Malvern Retreat House attendee, he was the recipient of numerous awards. Admired for his pious, kind, and loving nature, Frank would say his greatest joy was spending time with family.
Predeceased by his wife Ann, he is survived by his children, Jeanne Foti-Cordes (late Mark), Dr. Mary Boylston (Bruce), Christopher, Francis T. Jr. (Colleen), Ann Davies (Pat), and Dr. Gerard; 10 grandchildren, Alicia, Amy, Matt, Tom, Geoff, Brian, Gabe, Max, Liam, and Abby; great granddaughter Makayla; and brother Tom. Frank is predeceased by brother, Leonard.
Private Burial. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in future (date to be determined). Contributions in Frank's memory may be made to Saint Dorothy School, 1225 Burmont Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Due to the current situation, Funeral Service and Interment will be private. Arr: DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020