Age 72 on May 22, 2020. Beloved husband for 51 years to Bonnie (nee Taber); devoted father of the late Bonnie Huber, Melanie (James) Miller, and Rachel (Michael) Libacky. Loving grandfather of 9 great- grandfather of 3; also survived by his brother John. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Friday 9 to 10 A.M. Social precautions will be implemented at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torres-dale Ave., Phila. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.