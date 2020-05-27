FRANCIS T. STECZYNSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRANCIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STECZYNSKI
FRANCIS T.
Age 72 on May 22, 2020. Beloved husband for 51 years to Bonnie (nee Taber); devoted father of the late Bonnie Huber, Melanie (James) Miller, and Rachel (Michael) Libacky. Loving grandfather of 9 great- grandfather of 3; also survived by his brother John. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing and Funeral Friday 9 to 10 A.M. Social precautions will be implemented at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torres-dale Ave., Phila. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Sannutti Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 333-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved