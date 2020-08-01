1/
FRANCIS W. "WEASEL" HYDUK
HYDUK
FRANCIS W. "WEASEL"
Passed away suddenly July 30, 2020 at the age of 67. Loving father of Thomas Hyduk (Kendra), Steve Mancino (Kate), Joe Mancino (Maureen) and the late Francis Hyduk. "Papa Philly" of TJ, MacKenzie, Dante, and Anthony. Dear brother of Jimmy, Bobby, and the late Walter. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday Eve 4 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125 followed by his Service at 6 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, an act of kindness to someone in need in Weasel's memory would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
