Oct. 1, 2020, "Suddenly", of Richboro, PA and Ocean City, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Joann M. Ludwig (nee) Backich. Father of Kristin A. (Jason) Garrett and Andrew A. Ludwig. Pop Pop of Fritz A. Ludwig, Brother of Helen L. Testa. Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service, Saturday, October 10th at 11:00 A.M. in St. Vincent dePaul RC Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954, where friends may call Saturday October 10th 9:30-11:00 A.M. Interment Union Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines face masks must be worn and social distancing observed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Fran's name may be made the MS Society, 20 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103