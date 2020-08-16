RAFFERTY





Of Grays Ferry, Army Veteran, passed away on August 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Former Philadelphia City Councilman, Former President of Grays Ferry Community Council. Beloved Husband of 56 years to Patricia (nee Sullivan) Rafferty. Loving Father of Francis W. Jr., Peter J. (Elena), Thomas F. (Alisa), Mary Pat (Pete) Tobola and Michael J. (Razel) Rafferty. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and the late baby Mary. Survived by Sisters Patsy Zackey and Janet Hartigan and the late Edward Rafferty, Elizabeth Pelliciotti, Marie Gledhill and William Rafferty. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, Aug. 19th at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th and Dickinson Streets, Phila, PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held 6:30-8:30 P.M. Tuesday evening, Aug. 18th at the Church. Private interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to Our House Ministries, 1441 S. 29th Street, Phila, PA 19146.

