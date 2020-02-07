Home

FRANCIS WILLIAM NEWS

Passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, age 91, of Drexel Hill, PA. Husband of Kathryn, father of Ellen (John) Bauer, Jean News, grandfather of Megan (Michael) George, Emma Bauer, great grandfather of Francis John George, stepfather of Teri Klassen, Eric Klassen, Rachel Winters, 7 step-grandchildren, 10 step great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John Joseph News and Rose Bergmeister and his first wife Muriel Dreyer.
A Celebration of Life event will be held in March. In lieu of flowers, Frank had suggested a donation to St John's Hospice, 1221 Race St., Phila., PA 19107 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143. Both are charities he has supported over the past several decades.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
