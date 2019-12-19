Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS DIEBOLD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS X. . DIEBOLD ESQ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS X. . DIEBOLD ESQ Notice
DIEBOLD
FRANCIS X., ESQ.
Age 91, of Rosewood Gardens, Broomall, PA, died on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine B. Diebold (nee Beltran); beloved father of Francis X. Diebold III (Susan) and Catherine D. Diebold; caring grandfather of four grandchildren, Hannah, Francis IV, Gillian, and Lily.
Frank practiced law in Philadelphia for over 50 years and served as State Reporter for the Superior Court of Pennsylvania for many years. He also served on Active Duty for three years in the Judge Advocate General's Corp of the United States Army.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:30 to 11 A.M., at St. Thomas of Villanova Rosemont Chapel, 1229 East Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services.

Online condolences at:
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -