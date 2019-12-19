|
DIEBOLD
FRANCIS X., ESQ.
Age 91, of Rosewood Gardens, Broomall, PA, died on December 17, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine B. Diebold (nee Beltran); beloved father of Francis X. Diebold III (Susan) and Catherine D. Diebold; caring grandfather of four grandchildren, Hannah, Francis IV, Gillian, and Lily.
Frank practiced law in Philadelphia for over 50 years and served as State Reporter for the Superior Court of Pennsylvania for many years. He also served on Active Duty for three years in the Judge Advocate General's Corp of the United States Army.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Saturday, December 21, 2019, 10:30 to 11 A.M., at St. Thomas of Villanova Rosemont Chapel, 1229 East Lancaster Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019