Francis X. "Frank" Kerrigan Jr.
Age 70, of Newtown


Square, PA on August 26, 2020 after a short illness.Beloved husband of Janet (nee Adelizzi); devoted father to Jacquelyn (Brady), and Michael. Loving brother of Jeannie (Connie) Dever, Suzy (Denny) Kraus, Barbie (Jack) Seaver, Kevin (Caroline), Katie (Rich) Ashworth, the late Stephen and infant Christopher. Cherished uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, co-worker and friend. A Vietnam Army Veteran, Frank retired after 48 years with GlaxoSmithKline. He enjoyed spending time with family & friends and summers in Cape May, NJ. He loved music, the Phillies, Eagles and playing golf, a passion he enjoyed locally and abroad. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 10 – 11 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by his Memorial Mass 11 AM. Interment Private. Social distancing will be observed, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frank's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.comArrgs.: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 30, 2020.
