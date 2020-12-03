November 30, 2020. Beloved son of Francis Xavier, Jr. and Rosemary (nee Clarke). Dearest brother of Michael and Olivia. Also survived by his grandmother Rita Gould and many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Francis Xavier Gould, Sr., Richard James Clarke and Rose Clarke. Relatives, friends, co-workers of Cedar Farms, friends of Lower Moreland HS and Resurrection of Our Lord School are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 9:30 to 11:30 A.M. at WETZEL & SON FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Livengrin.org
preferred.